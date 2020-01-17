Protection for swimmers

A very interesting and practical project lies ahead.

The project we are talking about is titled AquaMan, and it was created by Jacek Pieczaba.

The project is based around the Heart Rate 3 click which is ideally and mainly used for precise heart rate monitoring. Its functionality is determined by two components: an OSRAM’s SFH7050 pulse oximetry and heart rate monitoring module, and a TI AFE4404 (analog-front-end) IC specialized for bio-sensing.

The aim of the example is to create a bio-sensor that will help protect swimmers from drowning and various other potentially dangerous situations. To see the project in question in full detail, please take a look at the project page.

For more information about the Heart Rate 3 click, please visit the product page.

