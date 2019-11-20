Program Xilinx FPGA to accommodate Click boards™

For the first time ever mikroBUS™ is implemented into the FPGA software. Xilinx, as one of companies that have started promotional activities of the mikroBUS™, have made mikroBUS™ IP which allows you to setup your Xilinx FPGA with ease before you start working with any Click boards™.

Project that they have been making is combining Xilinx with Mikroe’s Alcohol 2 click and BarGraph 2 click boards. The goal of their Xilinx "Breathalyzer project" is to show you how to use Xilinx mikroBUS IP to easily connect with Click Boards™ and provide an example design interfacing a sensor and display module. The goal was attaching external components and program with Xilinx tools such as Vivado™ and Xilinx SDK. Check the project out in full detail by visiting the project page.

To learn more about the Alcohol 2 click, please visit its product page, and if you want to know more about the BarGraph 2 click, visit its product page.

