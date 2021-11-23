PROFET Click - 15A

PROFET Click is a compact add-on board that contains a smart high-side power switch. This board features the BTS70041EPPXUMA1, a single-channel, high-side power switch with embedded protection and diagnosis feature from Infineon Technologies. This switch has a driving capability suitable for 15A loads featuring a ReverSave™, which causes the power transistor to switch on in case of reverse polarity. Besides its protection features, it also has pin-configurable diagnosis features such as proportional load current sense, open Load in ON and OFF state, and short circuit to ground and battery.

This Click board™ is suitable for resistive, inductive, and capacitive loads, replaces electromechanical relays, fuses and discrete circuits, and many more.



