PROFET 2 Click - 7A

PROFET 2 Click is a compact add-on board that contains a smart high-side power switch. This board features the BTS70082EPAXUMA1, a dual-channel, high-side power switch with embedded protection and diagnosis feature from Infineon Technologies. This switch has a driving capability suitable for 7.5A loads and high inrush current loads and features a ReverSave™, which causes the power transistor to switch on in case of reverse polarity. Besides its protection features, it also has several pin-configurable diagnosis features such as proportional load current sense, open Load in ON and OFF state, and short circuit to ground and battery.

This Click board™ is suitable for resistive, inductive, and capacitive loads, replaces electromechanical relays, fuses and discrete circuits, and many more.

