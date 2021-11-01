PROFET 2 Click is a compact add-on board that contains a smart high-side power switch. It comes in two versions - 3A and 7A:

3A version features the BTS70802EPAXUMA1, a dual-channel, high-side power switch with embedded protection and diagnosis feature from Infineon Technologies. This switch has a driving capability suitable for 3A loads and high inrush current loads.

7A version features the BTS70082EPAXUMA1, a dual-channel, high-side power switch with embedded protection and diagnosis feature from Infineon Technologies. This switch has a driving capability suitable for 7.5A loads and high inrush current loads.

Both of them have a ReverSave™, which causes the power transistor to switch on in case of reverse polarity. Besides its protection features, they also have several pin-configurable diagnosis features such as proportional load current sense, open Load in ON and OFF state, and short circuit to ground and battery.

These Click boards™ are suitable for resistive, inductive, and capacitive loads, replace electromechanical relays, fuses and discrete circuits, and many more.

For more information, please visit the official PROFET 2 Click 3A and PROFET 2 Click 7A page.

