Printer Click designed for high-performance control of thermal printer heads

Control thermal printer heads with NL022 to generate printed output

Printer Click is a compact add-on board designed for efficient and reliable thermal printing. Featuring the NL022 thermal printer head controller from Norden Logic, it offers high-performance and versatility.

KEY FEATURES:



NL022 thermal printer head controller: This controller from Norden Logic provides the core functionality for thermal printing

Advanced features: Supports a wide range of features, including barcode generation, font selection, and image printing

Real-time monitoring: Monitors head temperature and paper status for optimal performance

Flexible communication: Communicates with the host MCU through a UART interface

Easy integration: Supports standard ESC/POS commands for easy integration with existing software

APPLICATIONS:



Generate receipts and invoices for Point-of-Sale (POS) systems

Print patient medical information and test results

Generate labels and tags for industrial automation products and equipment

Print shipping logistics labels and tracking information

EmbeddedWiki

Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki! Jumpstart new designs and simplify your design cycle with by using world's largest embedded projects platform with 1M+ ready-to-use projects.



For more information about Printer Click visit the official product page. Don't forget to come back tomorrow at 10 AM CET, and take a look at our next product release.



BONUS PRODUCT RELEASE

High-performance printer head for reliable and efficient thermal printing

Thermal Printer Head – 7.2V (LTP02-245-13C) from Seiko Printers is a high-performance component designed for reliable and efficient thermal printing.

KEY FEATURES:



High resolution: 384 printable dots per line for clear and detailed prints

High print speed: Maximum print speed of 100mm/s for fast and efficient printing

High density: 8 dots/mm print head for compact and high-quality prints

Compact size: 67.3×18.1×30.0mm dimensions for easy integration into various devices

Precise paper feed: 0.03125mm paper feed pitch for accurate print alignment





For more information about Thermal Printer Head – 7.2V, visit the official product page.



