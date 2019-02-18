Pressure 8 click – for accurate pressure measurement

An accurate and fully calibrated pressure sensor, the Pressure 8 click is equipped with the MicroPressure (MPR) series integrated sensor. The MPR series sensor IC is the piezoresistive silicon pressure kind.

Why is the Pressure 8 click the right choice for you? Its features include:

low power consumption

high resolution of the output data (24 bit)

stainless steel housing

compatibility with a variety of liquid media

high accuracy over a wide range of temperatures

The most distinctive feature of the MPR sensor is its ability to output calibrated and compensated 24-bit data over a digital interface, thus greatly simplifying the software design, and cutting the time to market.

The MPR series sensors are ideally suited for many different application designs. By featuring the MPRLS0025PA00001A absolute pressure sensor, the Pressure 8 click is your perfect tool for development of pressure-based applications, including humidifiers, air beds, washing and dish machines, airflow monitors, and similar applications based on the accurate pressure measurement and monitoring.

For more information about the Pressure 8 click, please visit our website.