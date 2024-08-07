Pressure 23 Click - 07BA that measures the absolute pressure with high 24-bit resolution

Achieve accurate and reliable measurement of absolute pressure and temperature in demanding environments with the MS5849-07BA

Pressure 23 Click - 07BA is a compact add-on board for precise absolute pressure and temperature measurement in harsh environments. Using the MS5849-07BA sensor from TE Connectivity, it offers 24-bit resolution, I2C/SPI interface, 0.4-7 bar pressure range, -20 to +85°C temperature range, and chlorine resistance ideal for industrial, environmental, and automotive applications.

KEY FEATURES:

High precision: Offers 24-bit resolution for both pressure and temperature, enabling accurate readings

Wide pressure range: Covers a pressure range of 0.4 to 7 bar, suitable for various applications

Chlorine resistance: The chlorine-resistant gel coating protects the sensor from harsh environments, making it ideal for industrial and outdoor use

Temperature measurement: Provides accurate temperature readings within the range of -20 to +85°C

Flexible communication: Supports both I2C and SPI interfaces for integration with various microcontrollers

Robust design: Features a grounded metal ring and secure O-ring mounting for protection against environmental factors

APPLICATIONS:



Monitor pressure and temperature in industrial processes, machinery, and equipment

Measure atmospheric pressure and temperature for weather stations or scientific research

Provide accurate pressure and temperature data for engine management systems, tire pressure monitoring, and other automotive systems

EmbeddedWiki

Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki! Jumpstart new designs and simplify your design cycle with by using world's largest embedded projects platform with 1M+ ready-to-use projects.



For more information about Pressure 23 Click - 07BA visit the official product page. Don't forget to come back tomorrow at 10 AM CET, and take a look at our next product release.



ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click boards to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click boards to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click boards nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1600+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.

