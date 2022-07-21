Pressure 21 Click is a compact add-on board that contains a board-mount pressure sensor. This board features the BMP581, an absolute barometric pressure sensor from Bosch Sensortec. The BMP581 provides a relative accuracy of ±6Pa and typical absolute accuracy of ±30Pa with ultra-low noise, low power consumption, and temperature stability alongside programmable output: temperature-only or both pressure and temperature (pressure-only is not supported). It converts output data into a 24-bit digital value and sends the information via a configurable host interface that supports SPI and I2C serial communications. It measures pressure from 30kPa up to 125kPa over a wide operating temperature range.

This Click board™ is suited for various pressure-based applications, industrial, consumer, weather stations, and more.

For more information, visit the Pressure 21 Click product page.

