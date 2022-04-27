Pressure 20 Click is a compact add-on board that contains a board-mount pressure sensor. This board features the ICP-20100, a high-accuracy digital barometric pressure and temperature sensor from TDK InvenSense. The ICP-20100 is based on MEMS capacitive technology with ultra-low noise, low power consumption, and temperature stability alongside programmable output: all-pressure, all-temperature, or pressure and temperature output. It converts output data into a 20-bit digital value and sends the information via a configurable host interface that supports SPI and I2C serial communications. It measures pressure from 30kPa up to 110kPa with an accuracy of ±20Pa over a wide operating temperature range.

This Click board™ is suited for various pressure-based applications, industrial, consumer, weather stations, and more.

