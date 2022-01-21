Pressure 17 Click is a compact add-on board that contains a board-mount pressure sensor. This board features the BM1390GLV-Z, a high-precision piezoresistive pressure sensor from Rohm Semiconductor. The BM1390GLV-Z comes with a configurable host interface that supports I2C serial communication and measures pressure in a range from 300hPa up to 1300hPa with an accuracy of ±1hPa. It also has a built-in temperature compensation function that internally performs temperature compensation for MEMS inside the chip, so it’s easy to get pressure information, built-in FIFO, and operation in a temperature range of -40°C to 85°C, which ensures stable operation under extreme conditions.

This Click board™ is suitable for pressure measurements in automotive applications, industrial and consumer applications.

