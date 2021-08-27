Pressure 16 Click is a compact add-on board that contains a board-mount pressure sensor. This board features the WSEN-PADS (2511020213301), a high-precision MEMS-based digital absolute pressure sensor from Würth Elektronik. It has a fully-calibrated 24-bit pressure output to provide accurate atmospheric pressure data with a configurable host interface that supports both I2C and SPI serial communication and with an intelligent on-chip motion-triggered interrupt feature.

This Click board™ is suitable for weather station equipment, altimeter and barometer applications, industrial, consumer applications, and many more.

