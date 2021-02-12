Pressure 14 Click is a compact add-on board that contains a board-mount pressure sensor. This board features the ABP2LANT060PG2A3XX, a piezoresistive silicon pressure sensor offering a digital output for reading pressure over the specified full-scale pressure span and a temperature range from Honeywell Sensing and Productivity Solutions. This I2C configurable sensor is calibrated and temperature compensated for sensor offset, sensitivity, temperature effects, and accuracy errors, including non-linearity, repeatability, and hysteresis, using an on-board ASIC.



This Click board™ is suitable for pressure measurements in automotive applications, industrial and consumer applications.

