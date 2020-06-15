Pressure 10 Click features a digital interface barometric pressure sensor, labeled as HSPPAD042A. Barometric pressure is detected by the MEMS sensor that is placed on this Click board™ using the piezoresistive bridge circuit formed on the silicon diaphragm. This sensor element is connected to ASIC (Application-Specific Integrated Circuit) for signal conditioning with 17-bit ADC and temperature compensation capability. The ASIC output compensated pressure values. In addition to the compensation, this product supports averaging and filtering for lower noise, and FIFO function. The HSPPAD042A digital pressure sensor can use both SPI and I2C communication protocols, allowing it to be interfaced with a broad range of MCUs.

Besides the pressure readings, this Click board™ also offers very accurate temperature reading, which is required for the pressure readings compensation and can be used in a wide range of battery-powered and portable applications thanks to its very low power consumption.

All these features make the Pressure 10 Click an ideal solution for the development of portable weather station applications, indoor navigation, altitude control for drones, and similar applications that rely on barometric pressure measurements.

For the schematic, working code, and everything else about the Pressure 10 Click visit the product page.

