The PowerBank 2 Click is a Click board™ equipped with the RT9480, highly integrated, flexible, switch-mode battery charger with system power-path management designed for single-cell Li-ion or Li-polymer batteries for use in a wide range of applications.

The PowerBank 2 Click is also equipped with a MCP3221, a successive approximation A/D converter (ADC) with a 12-bit resolution to monitor battery voltage over the I2C bus over mikroBUS™ socket.

PowerBank Click is supported by a mikroSDK compliant library, which includes functions that simplify software development. This Click board™ comes as a fully tested product, ready to be used on a system equipped with the mikroBUS™ socket.

For more information visit PowerBank 2 Click board™ product page.

