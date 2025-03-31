Power Step 2 Click based on a powerful 1/128 microstepping controller

Achieve powerful motion control with 1/128 microstepping and advanced safety features using powerSTEP01

Power Step 2 Click is a compact add-on board designed for precise motion control applications. It is based on the powerSTEP01, a powerful 1/128 microstepping controller from STMicroelectronics.

KEY FEATURES:



High voltage operation: Supports voltages up to 85V

Supports voltages up to 85V High current output: Delivers up to 10A RMS output current

Delivers up to 10A RMS output current 1/128 microstepping: Enables precise and smooth motor control

Enables precise and smooth motor control Integrated MOSFETs: Features eight N-channel MOSFETs with ultra-low RDS(on)

Features eight N-channel MOSFETs with ultra-low RDS(on) Voltage and current control: Supports both voltage mode driving and advanced current control

Supports both voltage mode driving and advanced current control High-speed SPI interface: Provides fast communication with the host microcontroller (up to 5MHz)

Provides fast communication with the host microcontroller (up to 5MHz) Multiple safety protections: Includes overcurrent, overtemperature, and undervoltage protections

Includes overcurrent, overtemperature, and undervoltage protections Additional control pins: Offers step clock input, motor initialization, and other control options

Offers step clock input, motor initialization, and other control options External clock synchronization: Supports external clock synchronization for precise timing

APPLICATIONS:



Control motors in automated machinery and industrial equipment

Drive motors in medical devices requiring precise motion

requiring precise motion Control motors in robotic arms, mobile robots, and other robotic systems

Control motors in security cameras and surveillance systems

Drive motors in dome cameras for pan, tilt, and zoom operations

for pan, tilt, and zoom operations Any application requiring high voltage and high current precise motor control

EmbeddedWiki

Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki! Jumpstart new designs and simplify your design cycle with by using world's largest embedded projects platform with 1M+ ready-to-use projects.



For more information about Power Step 2 Click visit the official product page. Don't forget to come back tomorrow at 10 AM CET, and take a look at our next product release.



