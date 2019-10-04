Power/Reset click is equipped with two capacitive touch pads on a single Click board™.

It can be activated by touch, and unlike the mechanical button, the capacitive touch button lasts much longer, it is not prone to damage and wear over time and it is very reliable. Besides the aforementioned benefits, having a touch sensitive button on a device allows for a compact design, opens possibilities for various kinds of human-machine interface and - it looks good and modern, especially if accompanied by a LED that turns on when activated, just like the one on Power Reset Click.

This click board™ can find its place among many applications - for touch activated lighting controls, touch activated control panels, toys and any other applications that need a switch or a button for powering and resetting a device.

