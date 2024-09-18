Power Monitor 2 Click featuring dual 12-bit power monitors for measuring power consumption

Provide valuable information about the power consumption of your system with the INA219

Power Monitor 2 Click is a compact add-on board designed for precise power monitoring of connected Click boards™. Powered by two INA219 12-bit I2C-output digital power monitors from Texas Instruments, it offers accurate and reliable power measurement.

KEY FEATURES:

Dual power rail monitoring: Monitors power on both 3.3V and 5V rails, offering flexibility for various applications

High-speed I2C communication: Enables fast and efficient data transfer with the host microcontroller

Configurable I2C addresses: Allows for multiple Power Monitoring 2 Click boards on the same I2C bus

Real-time readings: Provides real-time data on current and voltage for immediate analysis

Flexible power-supply sequencing: Enables control over the power-up and power-down sequence of connected devices

Green LED indicators: Visually indicate the active power rails for easy monitoring

APPLICATIONS:



Optimize power consumption in various electronic systems

Monitor power usage to identify potential issues or inefficiencies

Help reduce power consumption and improve energy efficiency

Provide valuable information for monitoring and managing power in embedded systems

