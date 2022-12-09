POT 4 Click is a compact add-on board with accurate selectable reference voltage output. This board features the PRS11R-425F-S103B1, a high-quality 11mm rotary 10k potentiometer from Bourns. The PRS11R-425F-S103B1 features a small form factor, offers an push-on momentary switch, a flatted shaft style, and a wide operating temperature range. It comes with a high-resolution 12-bit ADC, detecting even the slightest move while digitizing its position, alongside a rail-to-rail buffering operational amplifier, which provides constant input and output impedance. Besides, the user can process the output signal in analog or digital form. This Click board™ can be used in audio and lighting applications, laboratory equipment, industrial automation controls, and other applications where a reliable potentiometer is required.

