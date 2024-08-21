PMIC Click featuring an advanced Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) for rechargeable applications

Provide essential functions for charging and managing battery power in electronic devices with nPM1300

PMIC Click is a compact and efficient power management solution based on the Nordic Semiconductor nPM1300. Ideal for wearables, IoT devices, and other battery-powered applications, it offers advanced features like intelligent charging, flexible power distribution, and low power modes to optimize battery life.

KEY FEATURES:

nPM1300 PMIC: Advanced power management IC from Nordic Semiconductor with battery charging, power switching, and monitoring features

Advanced power management IC from Nordic Semiconductor with battery charging, power switching, and monitoring features Battery charging: Includes a linear charger capable of charging batteries up to 800mA with JEITA compliance for safety and reliability

Includes a linear charger capable of charging batteries up to 800mA with JEITA compliance for safety and reliability Flexible power distribution: Offers two buck regulators to efficiently convert the input voltage to lower output voltages for various components

Offers two buck regulators to efficiently convert the input voltage to lower output voltages for various components Configurable load switches: Enables control over power supply to connected devices for power saving and protection

Enables control over power supply to connected devices for power saving and protection System monitoring: Provides real-time feedback on battery status, charging progress, and system parameters

Provides real-time feedback on battery status, charging progress, and system parameters I2C interface: Achieve communication with the host microcontroller for configuration and data retrieval

APPLICATIONS:



Optimize battery life and performance in fitness trackers and other wearable electronics

electronics Enable efficient power management for battery-powered sensors and actuators in IoT applications

applications Improve battery life and performance in devices like mobile phones, tablets, and portable speakers

speakers Extend battery life for asset tracking devices, ensuring longer operation times

EmbeddedWiki

Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki! Jumpstart new designs and simplify your design cycle with by using world's largest embedded projects platform with 1M+ ready-to-use projects.



For more information about PMIC Click visit the official product page. Don't forget to come back tomorrow at 10 AM CET, and take a look at our next product release.



ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click boards to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click boards to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click boards nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1600+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.

Your MIKROE