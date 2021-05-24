Plug&Trust Click is a compact add-on board that contains a ready-to-use IoT secure element solution. This board features the SE050C from NXP Semiconductors, which provides a root of trust at the IC level, and it gives an IoT system state-of-the-art, edge-to-cloud security capability. The SE050C allows for securely storing and provisioning credentials and performing cryptographic operations for security-critical communication and control functions. It has an independent Common Criteria EAL 6+ security certification up to OS level and supports both RSA & ECC asymmetric cryptographic algorithms with high key length and future proof ECC curves, protecting the SE050C even against sophisticated non-invasive and invasive attack scenarios.

This Click board™ is suitable in IoT security use cases such as secure connection to public/private clouds, device-to-device authentication, sensor data protection, and more.

For more information, visit the Plug&Trust Click product page.

Your Mikroe