Plot Your IoT Data - NECTO Studio Plot Assistant

NECTO Studio 4.0 release is coming NEXT WEEK! Until the official release of this product, we will gradually "broadcast on-air" some of the new features NECTO Studio 4.0 brings to developers. Data visualization is vital as it allows comprehension of complex information quickly. MIKROE, which has constant innovation as one of its priorities, continues implementing features needed by embedded industry engineers. We have added data plot support, an IoT data visualization solution, making it easier to identify patterns, trends, and insights within the data.



We are excited to present you with a new episode of NECTO Studio Series on YouTube. Our Creative Roads Manager, Branko Jaksic will give you the first run of the Plot Assistant in NECTO Studio. Let's get started:



Incrementing NECTO Studio features quota

The main thing about appending the Plot feature into NECTO Studio Features Toolset is that it allows for a deeper understanding of complex information and patterns that may not be immediately evident from raw sensor data by visually representing data through graphs and charts. Click Boards™ can be used as a source device, NECTO Studio Plot Assistant as a final destination, from which embedded engineers could analyze data from wast majority of sensors. Plotting plays a crucial role in the realm of data analysis, and data is the everpresent thing in embedded systems, hence the integration of Plot Assistant in NECTO Studio.

NECTO Studio 4.0 is coming next week!

Here is the current list of NECTO Studio 4.0 update highlights that we presented through our NECTO Studio Series:

Open-source Compiler added. NECTO Studio has added yet another Open-Source software (toolchain) into its Compiler/Linker collection.

Data Plot feature. A real-time data collecting tool for acquiring and visualizing data from a microcontroller.

And here is what you can expect next week:

SDK Libraries for a new set of MCUs. As you may know, NECTO Studio has SDK libraries integrated into itself. They are called "mikroSDK" libraries. You can develop embedded projects with them. There are a total number of 5 supported architectures (ARM, PIC, PIC32, AVR and RISV-V) in mikroSDK.

File System Library. You will be able to open, write or read files of data!

Continue following us, we will give you hints every day until the official release of NECTO Studio 4.0!



