Planet Debug travelling through Mexico!

Our partners from MICROSIDE held presentations about Planet Debug all over Mexico. Embedded teachers, students, and engineers had a chance to learn more about the Planet Debug concept. They attended a few events and were kind enough to share their impressions with us.

The 21st TECNM Campus Alvarado, was held in Veracruz, Mexico on October 14th. During the event, MICROSIDE CEO Jesus Cortes held a Planet Debug presentation and discussed the advantages for teachers and students to use it for developing IoT projects. Later he offered a workshop for teachers where they learned how to use the platform to interact with real hardware remotely.







The second event was the "Industrial Engineering Congress" of the Universidad Politécnica de Tlaxcala, where several speakers presented the latest technologies and tools for students to efficiently develop industrial projects. At the event, MICROSIDE presented Planet Debug and held a workshop where we showed how to increase the speed and integration of projects and the advantages of implementing it in the industrial area.







On October 28th, the Olimpiada Latinoamericana de Ciencia y Tecnología 2022 took place. The event is a competition between didactic robots from various schools in Mexico, Bolivia, Ecuador, and Colombia. The Planet Debug concept was presented to students, teachers, and professionals during the event, teaching them how to develop their projects remotely.







Thank you, MICROSIDE for spreading the word about the revolutionary solution that will change the way how the embedded world works.



Your MIKROE