Work remotely from the comfort of your home - NECTO 2.0

Thinking about starting a project? Wondering what you'll need for it? Not sure how or where to look for the hardware?
We have the answer, simple two words. Planet Debug. What is Planet Debug and why should you use it you might be asking yourselves. Planet Debug is a bold new concept which lets you work remotely from the comfort of your home. Or hey, just bring your laptop wherever you are headed to and continue your work outdoors.
All you need is the powerfull NECTO Studio, internet connection, and you can start developing remotely on hardware immediately.
A word from one of our developers regarding the Planet Debug:
" Planet Debug as a concept was conceived 2 years ago. The idea we had was to enable people all over the world to work with actual hardware without needing to go through the process of purchasing hardware, setting it up and making sure it's operational. All you need is to connect to a Planet Debug setup of your choosing and you can start working on your project right away. The best thing about it is that multiple people can use one setup and save a lot of resources that way."
For more on the Planet Debug itself, please check the following video.
