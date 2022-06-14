Work remotely from the comfort of your home - NECTO 2.0

NECTO Studio 2.0 release

is coming THIS WEEK!

Until the official release, we will slowly reveal some of the new features and improvements NECTO Studio 2.0 brings.

Thinking about starting a project? Wondering what you'll need for it? Not sure how or where to look for the hardware?

We have the answer, simple two words. Planet Debug. What is Planet Debug and why should you use it you might be asking yourselves. Planet Debug is a bold new concept which lets you work remotely from the comfort of your home. Or hey, just bring your laptop wherever you are headed to and continue your work outdoors.

All you need is the powerfull NECTO Studio, internet connection, and you can start developing remotely on hardware immediately.