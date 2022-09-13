Planet Debug 2 T-shirt is here!

Another week, another MIKROE T-shirt in our collection!

Do you know a feeling when something is so good you feel like it's too good to be true? Today we present I'M OUT OF THIS WORLD T-shirt - a new addition to our FANware collection. Planet Debug is one of our "out of this world" solutions for embedded engineers. This T-shirt is for everyone who loves wearing modern designs with bold statements. It is 100% cotton, in light blue color with the "I'M OUT OF THIS WORLD" sign on the front and the MIKROE logo on the left sleeve.

Be classy in this T-shirt while tinkering with one of your favorite time-saving development tool - Planet Debug.

ABOUT MIKROE

MikroElektronika (MIKROE) is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of industry standard hardware and software solutions. In 2011, the company invented the mikroBUS™ development socket standard and the compact Click Boards that use the standard to dramatically cut development time. Now the company offers 1000+ Click Boards – ten times more than competitors - and the mikroBUS standard is included by leading microcontroller companies such as Microchip, Renesas and Toshiba on their development boards. SiBRAIN is MIKROE’s last standard, for MCU development add-on boards and sockets. MikroElektronika also makes the world’s widest range of compilers and additionally provides development environments, development boards, smart displays and programmers and debuggers.

Your MIKROE