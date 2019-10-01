PIR click is a pyroelectric sensor which generates voltage when exposed to infrared radiation emitted by live bodies.

The PIR sensor is a kind of thermal sensor which is able to detect the movement of a heat source. As the most general heat source in indoor environments, humans with motion can be detected by PIR sensors.

It is important to state that the sensor can be used for developing various applications, the typical ones including human presence detection sensing for energy saving functions in: contactless switching, building or office automation equipment, home applicances, lighting, display products, air-conditioners, TV, PC monitors, rice cookers and many more.

For more information about the PIR click, please visit the product page.

Sincerely yours,

Mikroe