PIR 3 Click featuring pyroelectric (PIR) sensor for efficient and reliable motion detection

Detects the presence of moving objects within its sensing range using the ZDP323B1

PIR 3 Click is a compact add-on board designed specifically for demanding applications. Featuring the ZDP323B1, a dual-element balanced differential pyroelectric (PIR) sensor from Zilog (Littlefuse), this board is ideal for high-performance motion detection applications.

KEY FEATURES:

Click Snap: Unique Click Snap feature allows for flexible mounting and easy integration into development boards

High EMI immunity: Designed to resist electromagnetic interference, ensuring consistent performance in noisy environments

Wide Field of View: Covers a broad area for effective motion detection (148° x 136°)

Spectral filter window: Optimizes the sensor's sensitivity to human body heat radiation, reducing false triggers

Dual sensing elements: Enhances motion detection accuracy and reliability

ZNCL10S PIR lens: Maximizes infrared light transmission for improved sensor performance

APPLICATIONS:



Detect intruders or unauthorized access for home and commercial security systems

Automatically activate lights based on occupancy for energy efficiency and convenience

Trigger video surveillance recordings or alerts when motion is detected

Enable motion-based home automation for various devices and systems

Can be used to differentiate between human and pet movement for more accurate motion sensing

