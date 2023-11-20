Piezo Driver Click is a compact add-on board that allows you easy system configuration for driving a two-terminal or three-terminal piezo sounder with few external components. This board features the PAM8906, a piezo sounder driver with self-excitation mode from Diodes Incorporated. It has a built-in boost converter capable of driving a piezo sounder with up to 12V. This way, it can provide an optimized solution with a higher Sound Pressure Level (SPL) for louder output sound and lower quiescent current, along with an auto turn-on/off feature for extended battery runtime.

This Click board™ makes the perfect solution for the development of smoke, gas, water alarms, industrial security alarms, air humidifiers or ultrasonic-related piezo driver applications, security devices, home applications, and more.

For more information about Piezo Driver Click, visit the official product page.

