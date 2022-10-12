Piezo Buzzer (14mm)

Piezo Buzzer (EPT-14A4005P) represents a type of electronic device used to produce a tone, alarm, or sound from Sanco Electronic. This TH buzzer is rated for the resonant frequency of 4000Hz, draws a maximum current of 2mA, and makes an excellent choice for various applications ranging from alarms, warning devices, automobile alerts, consumer electronics, and more, thanks to its reliability and flexibility.

