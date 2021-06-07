Piezo Accel Click is a compact add-on board containing an acceleration sensor based on PE technology. This board features the 820M1-0025, a piezoelectric accelerometer designed for embedded condition monitoring and preventive maintenance applications from TE Connectivity. This accelerometer features a stable piezoceramic crystal sealed in a fully hermetic LCC package available in a range from ±25g with a frequency response up to 15kHz. The piezoelectric technology used by this accelerometer has a proven track record for offering the reliable and long-term stable output required for condition monitoring applications where this Click board™ can be used.

