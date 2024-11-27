Piezo Accel 2 Click designed for precise vibration and motion monitoring up to ±25g

Measure acceleration in three axes (X, Y, Z) to detect vibrations and shocks using the 830M1-0025

Piezo Accel 2 Click - 25g is a compact add-on board designed for accurate vibration and motion monitoring in various industrial applications. Based on the 830M1-0025 triaxial piezoelectric accelerometer from TE Connectivity, it offers exceptional performance and reliability.

KEY FEATURES:



Wide measurement range: Detects vibrations and shocks up to ±25g

APPLICATIONS:



Suitable for condition-based maintenance as it monitors the health of machinery and equipment

for safety and maintenance purposes Monitor vibrations in various applications, such as motors, pumps, and compressors





For more information about Piezo Accel 2 Click - 25g visit the official product page.



BONUS PRODUCT RELEASE

KEY FEATURES:



Wide measurement range: Detects vibrations and shocks up to ±50g

APPLICATIONS:



Suitable for condition-based maintenance as it monitors the health of machinery and equipment

for safety and maintenance purposes Monitor vibrations in various applications, such as motors, pumps, and compressors





For more information about Piezo Accel 2 Click - 50g visit the official product page.





