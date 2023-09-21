PIC32CZ CA90 Evaluation Board has embraced the mikroBUS™ standard

Today, we present you the 88th development board from Microchip that has embraced the mikroBUS™ standard to simplify development and maximize efficiency. It is called the PIC32CZ CA90 Evaluation Board from Microchip.

The PIC-IoT Wx Development Board combines a powerful and low-power PIC24FJ128GA705 MCU, an ATECC608A CryptoAuthentication™ secure element IC and the fully-certified ATWINC1510 Wi-Fi® network controller and it contains one mikroBUS™ socket, providing over 1,450 different Click board™ options such as WiFi, GSM, GPS, Bluetooth, ZigBee, environmental sensors, LEDs, speech recognition, motor control, movement sensors, and many more.

Our business relationship with Microchip is continuing to develop and it is starting to make a significant impact on how the embedded world works. The portfolio of boards that have embraced the revolutionary mikroBUS™ standard continues to rise and now it contains 468 boards. We are sure this number will go up again very soon. Continue following our website to get the latest updates regarding the mikroBUS™ standard.

The mikroBUS™ standard is recognizable because of its smallest number of pins that enable maximum expandability. Learn everything about the mikroBUS™ standard by visiting the mikroBUS™ page.

For more information about all Microchip boards that have embraced the mikroBUS™ standard, please visit the official mikroBUS™ section.

Your MIKROE