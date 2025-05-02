PIC18F47K42-I/P - low-power 8-bit microcontroller from Microchip

Power your embedded applications with the PIC18F47K42-I/P, featuring ultra-low-power modes and many communication interfaces and analog capabilities

PIC18F47K42-I/P (40-DIP/128KB FLASH/8KB RAM) is a low-power 8-bit microcontroller from Microchip designed for embedded applications with rich peripheral integration. It comes in a compact 40-pin DIP package.

KEY FEATURES:



Low power consumption: Optimized for energy-efficient designs with SLEEP and DOZE power modes

128KB Flash memory: Provides ample program storage

8KB RAM: Offers sufficient memory for data manipulation

12-bit ADC (up to 35 channels): Enables high-resolution analog-to-digital conversion

Multiple communication interfaces: Includes SPI, I2C, and UART for versatile connectivity.

Advanced peripherals: Features DMA, NCO, and ADCC for signal processing and data handling

Wide operating voltage: Supports operation from 1.8V to 5.5V

Zero-cross detection: Facilitates AC power control applications

In-circuit debugging: Simplifies development and debugging processes

APPLICATIONS:



Suitable for control systems in industrial environments

Used in various power-efficient consumer products

Ideal for energy-efficient control systems where low power consumption is critical

Enables the development of smart sensor systems

The hardware features support the creation of real-time applications in responsive systems

Its low power modes make it suitable for battery-powered devices



For more information about PIC18F47K42-I/P (40-DIP/128KB/8KB RAM) visit the official product page.

