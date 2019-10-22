PIC compilers v7.6.0 are available!

A new version of PIC compilers brings you: added software breakpoint support, incredible pixel reading on the TFT, expanded range of MCUs with ICD support, and additional functionalities in CString and Conversions libraries.

WHAT’S NEW?

Software breakpoint support

Get away from a single breakpoint and enjoy many of them!

With this new software update regarding breakpoint support, users will not be confined by a few breakpoints but will instead have a virtually unlimited amount of breakpoints.

TFT Read Pixel

You asked, we delivered.

Reading each and every pixel on your display is now possible, thanks to you! This update was one of the most desired among the visitors of our forum so we urge you to share with us what you want to see us improve when it comes to Mikroe compilers.

21 additional MCUs now have ICD support

Mikroe PIC compilers now support hardware debugging for over 560 PIC microcontrollers. Debugging support now encompasses both CODEGRIP and mikroProg.

Additional functionalities in CString and Conversions libraries

We have also added many additional functionalities in CString and Conversions libraries. Now the libraries are more powerful than ever with almost 20 new functions.

For more information please visit mikroC PRO for PIC, mikroPascal PRO for PIC, mikroBasic PRO for PIC.

Sincerely yours,

Mikroe