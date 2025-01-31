Discover endless possibilities in prototyping by combining the power of Raspberry Pi 5 with the Click boards™ ecosystem

Pi 5 Click Shield is a versatile extension board designed to enhance the capabilities of the Raspberry Pi 5 development board. By providing multiple connection points for Click boards™, it allows for rapid prototyping and development of complex electronic systems.

KEY FEATURES:

2 mikroBUS™ and one Shuttle sockets: Allows you to use the biggest add-on board collection in the world - Click boards™. This product line of 1700+ application specific boards is based on mikroBUS™ standard, and has 11 categories you can choose from: Audio&Voice, Clock&Timing, Display&LED, HMI, Interface, Mixed Signal, Motor Control, Power Management, Sensors, Storage and Wireless Connectivity.

APPLICATIONS:

Create advanced IoT devices by integrating sensors, communication modules, and controllers via Click boards™, enabling real-time data collection, processing, and connectivity

by integrating sensors, communication modules, and controllers via Click boards™, enabling real-time data collection, processing, and connectivity Develop smart home solutions for lighting control, security monitoring, and environmental sensing

solutions for lighting control, security monitoring, and environmental sensing Implement precision control and monitoring systems in industrial environments for tasks like motor control, data acquisition, and process automation

for tasks like motor control, data acquisition, and process automation Build sophisticated robotic systems by leveraging the high processing power of Teensy 4.0 and the diverse range of sensors, actuators, and communication modules



For more information about Pi 5 Click Shield visit the official product page.



ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click boards to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click boards to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click boards nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1700+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.



