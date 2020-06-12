Pi 4 Click Shield is the perfect way to expand the functionalities of your Raspberry Pi 4 development board. You can add any functionality from our ever-growing range of Click boards™. Currently, we have more than 800 Click boards™, this amount of Click boards gives you a versatile selection of peripheral devices that can be taken off the shelf and used for prototyping in no time.

The Pi 4 Click Shield comes equipped with one proprietary mikroBUS™ socket, as well as two mikroBUS™ shuttle connectors allowing the total of three Click board™ devices to be interfaced with the Raspberry Pi 4, with no efforts at all. It is enough to place the small standardized add-on board of your choice on the top of the proprietary mikroBUS™ socket - and click it in. To maintain the flexibility of design possibilities, the other two mikroBUS™ connectors are “shuttles”. Using mikroBUS™ Shuttle boards, any Click board™ from the collection can be plugged in over the flat cable, which is especially suitable when it comes to sensors or other peripherals that need to be further from the development system.

For more information about the Pi 4 Click Shield visit the product page.

