pH Click is a compact add-on board that provides an opportunity for the user to read pH with the same accuracy and capabilities as with some other expensive solutions. This board features the pH EZO™, a 6th generation embedded pH circuit that offers the highest level of stability and accuracy from AtlasScientific. With an easy to use data protocol, simple command structure, and flexible calibration protocol this Click board™ works with any off-the-shelf pH probe. It has temperature-dependent or independent readings with a full range of pH readings from 0.001 to 14.000.

This Click board™ makes an excellent choice for applications where users want to add high accuracy pH readings to their future projects.

For more information about the pH Click, visit the product page.

pH Probe does not come with this Click board™, if you are interested you can find Plastic pH Electrode BNC connector in our shop.

But, we have prepared a bundle for you and you can buy the full package here.

