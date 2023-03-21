pH 2 Click is a compact add-on board used to determine the alkalinity or acidity of a sample. This board features the MCP607, a low-bias current Op Amp from Microchip, performing level shifting and high-input impedance buffering in a single-supply pH-electrode circuit. This board measures hydrogen ion activity and produces an electrical potential/voltage, which can be further processed in analog or digital form. In addition to LED signaling, which is under the complete control of the user, there is also the possibility of temperature compensation by connecting an additional thermometer to the board.

This Click board™ is suitable for measuring pH in various applications, including water treatment, chemical processing, medical instrumentation, and environmental test systems.

For more information, visit the pH 2 Click product page.

