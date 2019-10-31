0 item/s in cart
Views: 78
The AMR Current click is a Click board™ which features the MCR1101-20-5, an AMR based integrated current sensor from ACEINNA. The AMR current click is product is ±20A fully integrated bi-
Views: 111
How to use our Click boards™ & Xilinx MPSoC? This special project from Xilinx shows you how to put the USB I2C click to good use by using the Ultra96 and Click Mezzanine. The project w
Views: 120
The Boost 6 click is a Click board™ which features the TPS55332-Q1, a monolithic high-voltage switching regulator with integrated 3-A, 60-V power MOSFET by Texas Instruments. The device c
Views: 165
Three versions of E-Paper Bundles are now available! These bundles provide you with an easy start to any type of project where the e-paper display is needed. The E-Ink technology is a
Views: 170
The IGLOO2 FPGA RISC-V by Microchip is the first of its kind to adopt the mikroBUS™ standard. The RISC-V CPUs are a new instruction set architecture (ISA) that is now a standard open ar