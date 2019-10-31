A scary good Halloween offer – 20% off on all products
A scary good Halloween offer – 20% off on all products

Search the blog

AMR Current click

AMR Current click
Published: 31/10/2019 | Post categories: Click boards

| Views: 78

  The AMR Current click is a Click board™ which features the MCR1101-20-5, an AMR based integrated current sensor from ACEINNA. The AMR current click is product is ±20A fully integrated bi- [...]

Read more
USB I2C Click x Xilinx FPGA

USB I2C Click x Xilinx FPGA
Published: 30/10/2019 | Post categories: Community news

| Views: 111

  How to use our Click boards™ & Xilinx MPSoC? This special project from Xilinx shows you how to put the USB I2C click to good use by using the Ultra96 and Click Mezzanine. The project w [...]

Read more
Boost 6 click

Boost 6 click
Published: 30/10/2019 | Post categories: Click boards

| Views: 120

  The Boost 6 click is a Click board™ which features the TPS55332-Q1, a monolithic high-voltage switching regulator with integrated 3-A, 60-V power MOSFET by Texas Instruments. The device c [...]

Read more
E-Paper Bundles

E-Paper Bundles
Published: 29/10/2019 | Post categories: Click boards

| Views: 165

  Three versions of E-Paper Bundles are now available! These bundles provide you with an easy start to any type of project where the e-paper display is needed. The E-Ink technology is a [...]

Read more
The IGLOO2 FPGA RISC-V

The IGLOO2 FPGA RISC-V
Published: 29/10/2019 | Post categories: Community news

| Views: 170

  The IGLOO2 FPGA RISC-V by Microchip is the first of its kind to adopt the mikroBUS™ standard. The RISC-V CPUs are a new instruction set architecture (ISA) that is now a standard open ar [...]

Read more