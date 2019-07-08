EnOcean 3 - ultra-low power transceiver gateway module which operates at 868MHz radio band, based on the EnOcean radio standard.

EnOcean 3 click carries a ultra-low power TCM515 transceiver gateway module: low-powered wireless module is intended for use together with EnOcean’s range of energy harvesting modules.

It’s fully integrated radio capability enables communications with other devices by using on board PCB antenna, so no additional antennas are needed for testing this device.

Operates on 868MHz ASK EnOcean Radio Protocol.

Perfectly suited for the realization of transceiver gateways, actuators and controllers for systems communicating based on the EnOcean radio standard.

EnOcean 3 click is intended and certified to be used in Europe region.

For more information about the EnOcean 3 click, visit the product page.