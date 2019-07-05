Equipped with the NCT75, a high accuracy temperature sensor IC with the 2-Wire interface, from ON Semiconductor, Thermo 15 click is perfectly suited for any temperature measurement application

It can be used for the development of the many different relative and temperature measuring applications, including the PC case temperature monitoring, office equipment, and entertainment systems thermal monitoring, general purpose thermal measurement, etc.

The key features of the Thermo 15 click click include:

Temperature Range from −55°C to +125°C

low power consumption

interrupt engine

One-shot Mode

For more information about the Thermo 15 click, visit the product page.