Perfect for an accurate altitude tracking, both indoors and outdoors

Pressure 5 click is a barometric pressure measurement Click board™, which features the BMP388, an accurate absolute barometric pressure sensor. Due to its very high sensing accuracy and IIR data filtering, it is perfectly suited for precise altitude tracking applications, both indoors and outdoors. Combined with its very low overall power consumption, it is a perfect solution for a wide range of battery-powered and portable applications.

Thanks to a very low-noise 24-bit A/D converter, and a piezo-resistive pressure sensing element, the BMP388 is capable of sensing very small pressure variations. Within the normal atmospheric pressure range (between 900 and 1100 hPa), the accuracy of the BMP388 is ±0.08hPa, which is an equivalent of 50cm. IIR filtering allows abrupt pressure changes that can be a result of a door slamming, or window opening, to be filtered out. This is a very useful feature for indoor applications, namely drones and flying toys.

Although the BMP388 is primarily designed for drones and flying toys, it can be used in a wide range of different applications that require very accurate barometric pressure sensing, including:

IoT weather station applications

GPS positioning accuracy enhancement

Wearable variometers

Other applications that require accurate altitude measurements

For more information about Pressure 5 click, please visit our website.