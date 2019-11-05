Pattern Agents x Mikroe

New Pattern Agents products have adopted the mikroBUS™ standard!
The products that are now using the mikroBUS™ socket that helps simplify development and maximize efficiency are:
- thingSoC ESP32
- thingSoC Teensy3
- thingSoC Grovey I2C
- thingSoC GPIO
- thingSoC ADC Module
- thingSoC NeoLED
- thingSoC PSoC4L
- thingSoC USB UART2
- thingSoC Grovey One
- thingSoC ESP8266
Our relationship with Pattern Agents is relatively new but we look forward to continuing it and creating even more impactful products.
The mikroBUS™ standard is recognizable because of its smallest number of pins that enable maximum expandability. Check out the what else is synonymous with the mikroBUS™ norm, by visiting the mikroBUS™ page. Trust us when we say, it just clicks!
For more information about the Pattern Agents & Mikroe collaboration, please visit their products page.
Sincerely yours,
Mikroe