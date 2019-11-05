Pattern Agents x Mikroe

New Pattern Agents products have adopted the mikroBUS™ standard!

The products that are now using the mikroBUS™ socket that helps simplify development and maximize efficiency are:

thingSoC ESP32

thingSoC Teensy3

thingSoC Grovey I2C

thingSoC GPIO

thingSoC ADC Module

thingSoC NeoLED

thingSoC PSoC4L

thingSoC USB UART2

thingSoC Grovey One

thingSoC ESP8266

Our relationship with Pattern Agents is relatively new but we look forward to continuing it and creating even more impactful products.

The mikroBUS™ standard is recognizable because of its smallest number of pins that enable maximum expandability. Check out the what else is synonymous with the mikroBUS™ norm, by visiting the mikroBUS™ page. Trust us when we say, it just clicks!

For more information about the Pattern Agents & Mikroe collaboration, please visit their products page.

