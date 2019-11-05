Pattern Agents x Mikroe

Published: 05/11/2019 | Post categories: Community news

New Pattern Agents products have adopted the mikroBUS™ standard!

The products that are now using the mikroBUS™ socket that helps simplify development and maximize efficiency are:

  • thingSoC ESP32
  • thingSoC Teensy3
  • thingSoC Grovey I2C
  • thingSoC GPIO
  • thingSoC ADC Module
  • thingSoC NeoLED
  • thingSoC PSoC4L
  • thingSoC USB UART2
  • thingSoC Grovey One
  • thingSoC ESP8266

Our relationship with Pattern Agents is relatively new but we look forward to continuing it and creating even more impactful products.

The mikroBUS™ standard is recognizable because of its smallest number of pins that enable maximum expandability. Check out the what else is synonymous with the mikroBUS™ norm, by visiting the mikroBUS™ page. Trust us when we say, it just clicks!

 

For more information about the Pattern Agents & Mikroe collaboration, please visit their products page.

