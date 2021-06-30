PAC1944 Click is a compact add-on board that contains an energy monitoring solution. This board features the PAC1944, a multi-channel DC power/energy monitor from Microchip Technology. It uses real-time calibration to minimize offset and gain errors with no input filters required for this device. One major feature of the PAC1944 design is a set of digital comparators that allows the user to detect over/under voltage, over/undercurrent, and overpower against user-programmed limits for each channel and generate an alert when the threshold is exceeded.

This Click board™ performs power calculations and energy accumulation, enabling energy monitoring with integration periods up to one year or longer.

For more information, visit the PAC1944 Click product page.

