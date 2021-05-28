Ozone 3 Click is a compact add-on board suitable for ozone concentration detection and monitoring. This board features the 3SP-O3-20 (110-407), a high-performance ultra-thin electrochemical gas sensor from SPEC Sensors supported by the LMP91000, a high-precision integrated analog front-end IC (AFE) ideal for this sensing application. It provides the reference voltage required by the sensor and offers a choice between the analog output from the AFE IC buffered with the low noise Op-Amp and digital output from the 12-bit SAR A/D converter.

This Click board™ represents an ideal choice for health, environmental, industrial, and residential monitoring.



For more information, visit the Ozone 3 Click product page.

