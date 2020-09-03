Oximeter 3 Click is a compact add-on board perfectly suited for measuring the blood oxygen saturation. This board features the VCNL4020C-GS08, a fully integrated high-resolution digital biosensor from Vishay Semiconductors. It combines an infrared emitter and PIN photodiode for biosensor functionality, ambient light sensor, and signal processing IC in a single package with a 16-bit ADC. It supports standard I2C serial digital interface and has the programmable interrupt function that offers wake-up functionality when a proximity event or ambient light change occurs.

This Click board™ makes it an excellent choice for applications such as optical pulse oximetry and health monitoring.

For more information about the Oximeter 3 Click, please visit the product page.

Your Mikroe