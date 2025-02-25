Opto Encoder 6 Click with a transmissive photointerrupter for precise motion and position detection

Ensure motion and position detection with high sensitivity and ambient light immunity using the ATIR0721DS

Opto Encoder 6 Click is a compact add-on board designed for precise motion and position detection. This board features the ATIR0721DS, a transmissive photointerrupter from Kingbright, ensuring high sensitivity and reliable performance.

KEY FEATURES:



Click Snap: Unique Click Snap feature allows for flexible mounting and easy integration into development boards

Unique feature allows for flexible mounting and easy integration into development boards Precise motion detection: Accurately detects object movement by interrupting the light beam

Accurately detects object movement by interrupting the light beam High sensitivity: Provides reliable detection with minimal interference

Provides reliable detection with minimal interference Visible light cut-off design: Minimizes the impact of ambient light on sensor performance

APPLICATIONS:



Track the position of moving objects in automation systems

Enhance industrial automation with precise motion sensing for improved performance

automation with precise motion sensing for improved performance Enable advanced motion detection in consumer electronics, enhancing user experience and functionality

EmbeddedWiki

Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki! Jumpstart new designs and simplify your design cycle with by using world's largest embedded projects platform with 1M+ ready-to-use projects.



For more information about Opto Encoder 6 Click visit the official product page. Don't forget to come back tomorrow at 10 AM CET, and take a look at our next product release.



