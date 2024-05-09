Opto Encoder 5 Click featuring a Photologic® slotted optical switch

Achieve high-precision, non-contact position or motion detection using an infrared light beam with the OPB666N



Opto Encoder 5 Click is a compact add-on board offering unparalleled accuracy and precision in non-contact switching applications. This board uses the high-performance OPB666N, a Photologic® slotted optical switch from TT Electronics, ensuring top-notch reliability

KEY FEATURES:



Non-contact switching: Enable wear-free and reliable operation compared to mechanical switches.



Enable wear-free and reliable operation compared to mechanical switches. Integrated infrared LED and photodiode: Provides efficient light transmission and detection.



Provides efficient light transmission and detection. Linear amplifier and Schmitt trigger: Ensures clean and stable output signals.



Ensures clean and stable output signals. NPN open-collector output: Offers flexibility for interfacing with different logic levels.



Offers flexibility for interfacing with different logic levels. TTI/LSTTL Compatibility: Ensures integration with a wide range of microcontrollers.



Ensures integration with a wide range of microcontrollers. Dual Voltage Support (3.3V and 5V): Expands compatibility with a broader range of projects.



APPLICATIONS:



Replacement for mechanical switches: Offers a longer lifespan and eliminates mechanical wear.

Offers a longer lifespan and eliminates mechanical wear. Speed indicator: Precisely measures rotational or linear speed of moving objects

Precisely measures rotational or linear speed of moving objects Mechanical limit indicator: Detects the end of travel for actuators or motors.

Detects the end of travel for actuators or motors. Edge sensing: Provides accurate position detection in high-precision applications.



E mbedded W iki:



Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki! Jumpstart new designs and simplify your design cycle with by using world's largest embedded projects platform with 1M+ ready-to-use projects.

For more information about Opto Encoder 5 Click visit the official product page. Don't forget to come back tomorrow at 10 AM CET, and take a look at our next product release.

ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click boards to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click boards to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click boards nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more then million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1600+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.