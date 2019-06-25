Detection of position, speed, and rotational angle

Opto encoder 2 click uses light to determine position – a sensor identifies a particular position as light passes through the encoder wheel. The encoder wheel like this one has transparent or opaque areas. This is how the sensor discerns an optical pattern.

Encoders of this type are widely used for many applications, which involve precise detection of the position, speed, or rotational angle of an object.

Opto encoder 2 click is supported by a mikroSDK compliant library, which includes functions that simplify software development. This Click board™ comes as a fully tested product, ready to be used on a system equipped with the mikroBUS™ socket.

For more information abou Opto encoder 2 click visit official page.