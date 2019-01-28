Opto 3 click, galvanic isolation reinforced

The Opto 3 click is a relay Click board™, equipped with two pairs of optically isolated solid-state relays (SSR).

One pair of SSRs is designed to provide reinforced galvanic isolation for the external signals which are used to drive the microcontroller (MCU) pins. The other pair of SSRs is designed to allow the host MCU to drive some external equipment, allowing up to 40V between the SSR contacts in OFF state, and currents of up to 2A while in ON state, thanks to a very low ON-state resistance.

The Opto 3 click features the TLP241A SSRs. It represents an ideal solution for the development of various PLC-based applications, where it can be used as a replacement for mechanical relays.

The benefits of the Opto 3 click include:

no mechanical parts which can wear off

constant ON-state resistance

immunity to environmental influences and mechanical shock

no contact bouncing effect, and more.

The two onboard LEDs provide visual feedback on the state of the output SSR pair, while the input SSR pair is protected from inverse polarization and the damage it may cause, by the low voltage drop Schottky diodes.

The Opto 3 click is designed for applications that require reinforced galvanic isolation for both their input and output stages.

